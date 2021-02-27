The relationship between Beijing and Hong Kong’s student activists soured after China’s bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square in June 1989. Photo: AP The relationship between Beijing and Hong Kong’s student activists soured after China’s bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square in June 1989. Photo: AP
The relationship between Beijing and Hong Kong’s student activists soured after China’s bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square in June 1989. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Politics

After picking beauty queens, joining protests for democracy, Hong Kong university student unions now face impact of national security law

  • Chinese University’s stern action against union leaders is a sign of changing times on campuses
  • Beijing once treasured the support of Hong Kong university student unions, but not any more

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 9:00pm, 27 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The relationship between Beijing and Hong Kong’s student activists soured after China’s bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square in June 1989. Photo: AP The relationship between Beijing and Hong Kong’s student activists soured after China’s bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square in June 1989. Photo: AP
The relationship between Beijing and Hong Kong’s student activists soured after China’s bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square in June 1989. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE