Hong Kong’s Legislative Council polls will go ahead as planned this September. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Legco elections to run this September, but minister says he doesn’t know how they will proceed, with Beijing weighing up reforms
- Constitutional affairs minister Erick Tsang admits there is no clarity yet on the arrangements for the Legislative Council elections on September 5
- The head of Beijing’s top body overseeing Hong Kong said this month the city’s electoral systems needed fundamental revision
