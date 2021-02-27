Hong Kong’s Legislative Council polls will go ahead as planned this September. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s Legislative Council polls will go ahead as planned this September. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council polls will go ahead as planned this September. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong Legco elections to run this September, but minister says he doesn’t know how they will proceed, with Beijing weighing up reforms

  • Constitutional affairs minister Erick Tsang admits there is no clarity yet on the arrangements for the Legislative Council elections on September 5
  • The head of Beijing’s top body overseeing Hong Kong said this month the city’s electoral systems needed fundamental revision

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 6:52pm, 27 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council polls will go ahead as planned this September. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s Legislative Council polls will go ahead as planned this September. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council polls will go ahead as planned this September. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE