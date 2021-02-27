Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin (left), Benny Tai, Power for Democracy convenor Andrew Chiu, and Sai Kung district council chairman Chung Kam-lun, raise awareness for the primary elections last July. Photo: Nora Tam Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin (left), Benny Tai, Power for Democracy convenor Andrew Chiu, and Sai Kung district council chairman Chung Kam-lun, raise awareness for the primary elections last July. Photo: Nora Tam
Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin (left), Benny Tai, Power for Democracy convenor Andrew Chiu, and Sai Kung district council chairman Chung Kam-lun, raise awareness for the primary elections last July. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong opposition activists disband Power for Democracy group in face of national security law

  • Committee members vote on Saturday to immediately cease all operations, day before activists charged with subversion report to police
  • Formed in 2002, group organised primary election last year that officials said breached security law

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 11:28pm, 27 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin (left), Benny Tai, Power for Democracy convenor Andrew Chiu, and Sai Kung district council chairman Chung Kam-lun, raise awareness for the primary elections last July. Photo: Nora Tam Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin (left), Benny Tai, Power for Democracy convenor Andrew Chiu, and Sai Kung district council chairman Chung Kam-lun, raise awareness for the primary elections last July. Photo: Nora Tam
Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin (left), Benny Tai, Power for Democracy convenor Andrew Chiu, and Sai Kung district council chairman Chung Kam-lun, raise awareness for the primary elections last July. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE