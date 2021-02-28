Canada’s consul general to the city says he does not expect China to retaliate over a new visa scheme for Hongkongers. Photo: Shutterstock
Canadian diplomat does not expect China fallout over ‘blanket’ permit to welcome Hong Kong migrants
- Easier now for graduates, diploma holders to work in Canada before seeking permanent residency
- ‘Unfair’ for Hong Kong to ask prisoners with dual nationality to choose one, diplomat says
