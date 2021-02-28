Xia Baolong, head of the HKMAO, has declared that ‘patriots’ should hold key positions in all three branches of the Hong Kong government – the executive, legislature and judiciary – as well as its statutory bodies. Photo: Imaginechina/ Wang Zhou
Senior state official Xia Baolong joins Shenzhen seminar to hear views on Hong Kong electoral reforms as part of push for ‘patriots governing city’
- Head of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office attending two-day session to collect opinions from community, business and political sectors
- Latest seminar comes days before the annual plenary talks of the state’s top political advisory body and legislature
Topic | National People's Congress (NPC)
