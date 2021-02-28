Pan-democrats hold a press briefing last month following the mass arrests. Photo: May Tse Pan-democrats hold a press briefing last month following the mass arrests. Photo: May Tse
Pan-democrats hold a press briefing last month following the mass arrests. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: 47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged with conspiring to subvert state power, after arrests over roles in bloc’s primary

  • Suspects, aged 23 to 64, including scholar Benny Tai, denied bail and will appear in court on Monday
  • The primary last July was aimed at narrowing the field of candidates deemed most likely to help the bloc score their first-ever majority in the legislature

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 3:50pm, 28 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pan-democrats hold a press briefing last month following the mass arrests. Photo: May Tse Pan-democrats hold a press briefing last month following the mass arrests. Photo: May Tse
Pan-democrats hold a press briefing last month following the mass arrests. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE