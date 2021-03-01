The concept of ‘patriots governing Hong Kong’ has gained currency and momentum in recent months. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong’s electoral reform: is this the end of confrontational opposition, and who decides what’s a patriot?
- Beijing, according to sources, is preparing a rigorous political inoculation plan to tame the rebellious city down south
- Opposition’s primary last year could be the last straw for central government, following 2014’s Occupy movement, the 2016 Mong Kok riot and 2019’s months-long social unrest
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
