Xia Baolong, head of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, has called for opposition figures Jimmy Lai, Joshua Wong and Benny Tai to be ‘strictly punished’. Photo: Handout
Senior Beijing official calls for three ‘extremely bad’ Hong Kong opposition figures to be ‘strictly punished’
- Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, singled out media tycoon Jimmy Lai, youth activist Joshua Wong and legal scholar Benny Tai in his remarks
- A transcript of the remarks was released as pro-establishment figures gathered in Shenzhen to discuss the planned overhaul of the city’s political system
