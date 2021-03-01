Lennon Walls were flash points of conflict between opposing camps at the height of the 2019 social unrest in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong Lennon Walls were flash points of conflict between opposing camps at the height of the 2019 social unrest in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Lennon Walls were flash points of conflict between opposing camps at the height of the 2019 social unrest in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong patriots: civil service chief backs promotion of senior official accused of ignoring Lennon Walls in 2019 unrest

  • Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip says promotion mechanism for government workers is robust, urging critics to base accusations on facts
  • Newly appointed permanent secretary for food and health Vivian Lau under fire from pro-Beijing newspaper accusing her of not fulfilling patriot role

Natalie Wong , Rachel Yeo and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:56pm, 1 Mar, 2021

