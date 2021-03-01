Localists candidates attend a press conference in Mong Kok on the democratic primaries. Photo: Sam Tsang
Why have Hong Kong’s opposition figures been charged with subversion and does the camp now face total wipeout?
- On Sunday, 47 opposition figures were charged with conspiring to subvert state power
- Prosecutors say their election strategy of attempting to win a majority in the Legislative Council was part of a plot to overthrow the government
