Localists candidates attend a press conference in Mong Kok on the democratic primaries. Photo: Sam Tsang Localists candidates attend a press conference in Mong Kok on the democratic primaries. Photo: Sam Tsang
Localists candidates attend a press conference in Mong Kok on the democratic primaries. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Explainer |
Why have Hong Kong’s opposition figures been charged with subversion and does the camp now face total wipeout?

  • On Sunday, 47 opposition figures were charged with conspiring to subvert state power
  • Prosecutors say their election strategy of attempting to win a majority in the Legislative Council was part of a plot to overthrow the government

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 10:39pm, 1 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Localists candidates attend a press conference in Mong Kok on the democratic primaries. Photo: Sam Tsang Localists candidates attend a press conference in Mong Kok on the democratic primaries. Photo: Sam Tsang
Localists candidates attend a press conference in Mong Kok on the democratic primaries. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE