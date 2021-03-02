Beijing is demanding that Hong Kong is run by patriots. Photo: AFP Beijing is demanding that Hong Kong is run by patriots. Photo: AFP
Beijing is demanding that Hong Kong is run by patriots. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Top Hong Kong civil servants should be barred from holding right of abode overseas, says city deputy to National People’s Congress

  • Hong Kong deputy to China’s legislature suggests new requirement for senior government staff as part of Beijing push for only ‘patriots’ to govern the city
  • Reforms to Hong Kong’s electoral systems will be discussed at the ‘two sessions’ gathering of country’s political elite, says another deputy

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 7:59pm, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing is demanding that Hong Kong is run by patriots. Photo: AFP Beijing is demanding that Hong Kong is run by patriots. Photo: AFP
Beijing is demanding that Hong Kong is run by patriots. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE