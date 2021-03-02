Beijing is demanding that Hong Kong is run by patriots. Photo: AFP
Top Hong Kong civil servants should be barred from holding right of abode overseas, says city deputy to National People’s Congress
- Hong Kong deputy to China’s legislature suggests new requirement for senior government staff as part of Beijing push for only ‘patriots’ to govern the city
- Reforms to Hong Kong’s electoral systems will be discussed at the ‘two sessions’ gathering of country’s political elite, says another deputy
