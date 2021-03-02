The Huanggang port building in Shenzhen is due to open in late 2023. Photo: Handout The Huanggang port building in Shenzhen is due to open in late 2023. Photo: Handout
The Huanggang port building in Shenzhen is due to open in late 2023. Photo: Handout
Shenzhen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong and Shenzhen reach rental agreement for co-locating border checkpoints in new Huanggang port

  • Both cities’ immigration facilities to be sited at same Huanggang port building on mainland side, with Hong Kong to pay HK$1,000 in annual rent
  • Arrangement will follow the model already in place at Shenzhen Bay, and will remove the requirement for passengers to clear two checkpoints

Topic |   Shenzhen
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:28pm, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Huanggang port building in Shenzhen is due to open in late 2023. Photo: Handout The Huanggang port building in Shenzhen is due to open in late 2023. Photo: Handout
The Huanggang port building in Shenzhen is due to open in late 2023. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE