The Huanggang port building in Shenzhen is due to open in late 2023. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong and Shenzhen reach rental agreement for co-locating border checkpoints in new Huanggang port
- Both cities’ immigration facilities to be sited at same Huanggang port building on mainland side, with Hong Kong to pay HK$1,000 in annual rent
- Arrangement will follow the model already in place at Shenzhen Bay, and will remove the requirement for passengers to clear two checkpoints
