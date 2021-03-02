Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong is not independent like Singapore and those who challenge Beijing’s authority are separatists, says CY Leung
- In five-minute speech, former chief executive says any autonomy Hong Kong has comes at China’s discretion
- According to Leung, mainland Chinese believe that Hongkongers are ungrateful for concessions they won ahead of 1997 handover
