Bricks cover the streets around Polytechnic University, the site of a major clash between police and protesters on November 16, 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong protests: 16-year-old first to receive detention sentence after pleading guilty to rioting during 2019 unrest
- Judge Ernest Lin says the court hopes to help the current Form Four student, aged 14 at the time of his crime, turn over a new leaf
- Of the more than 10 others who previously pleaded guilty to the same charge, all were sentenced to prison terms of varying lengths
Topic | Hong Kong protests
