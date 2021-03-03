Bricks cover the streets around Polytechnic University, the site of a major clash between police and protesters on November 16, 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong Bricks cover the streets around Polytechnic University, the site of a major clash between police and protesters on November 16, 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Bricks cover the streets around Polytechnic University, the site of a major clash between police and protesters on November 16, 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong protests: 16-year-old first to receive detention sentence after pleading guilty to rioting during 2019 unrest

  • Judge Ernest Lin says the court hopes to help the current Form Four student, aged 14 at the time of his crime, turn over a new leaf
  • Of the more than 10 others who previously pleaded guilty to the same charge, all were sentenced to prison terms of varying lengths

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 1:20pm, 3 Mar, 2021

