Mainland official says Hong Kong electoral overhaul will be on the agenda at National People’s Congress plenary session

  • Guo Weimin, spokesman for the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, reaffirms ‘fundamental principle’ of Hong Kong being governed by ‘patriots’
  • A Beijing-based source, meanwhile, says the city’s delegates to the National People’s Congress will receive a ‘detailed proposal’ on the overhaul on Thursday

Tony Cheung , Lilian Cheng and William Zheng

Updated: 8:11pm, 3 Mar, 2021

A senior Beijing official has suggested the national legislature will take up Hong Kong’s political overhaul at its coming plenary session. Photo: Sun Yeung
