Chinese leaders and delegates attend the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters Chinese leaders and delegates attend the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Chinese leaders and delegates attend the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

China’s ‘two sessions’: dominant theme for Hong Kong to be on patriots governing city, but no mention of ‘one country, two systems’ in report

  • Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, delivers annual work report at opening of plenary sessions
  • Wang also calls for strengthening of ‘patriotic education’ for young in Hong Kong and Macau

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Tony CheungWilliam Zheng
Tony Cheung and William Zheng

Updated: 6:08pm, 4 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese leaders and delegates attend the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters Chinese leaders and delegates attend the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Chinese leaders and delegates attend the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE