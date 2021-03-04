Chinese leaders and delegates attend the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘two sessions’: dominant theme for Hong Kong to be on patriots governing city, but no mention of ‘one country, two systems’ in report
- Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, delivers annual work report at opening of plenary sessions
- Wang also calls for strengthening of ‘patriotic education’ for young in Hong Kong and Macau
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
