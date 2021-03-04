Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung has released his third video speech in a week. Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung has released his third video speech in a week.
Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung has released his third video speech in a week.
Leung Chun-ying
Hong Kong /  Politics

‘Hong Kong isn’t a copy of anyone’: ex-leader CY Leung says city’s unique system crafted by Beijing, should be respected

  • Remarks of former chief executive come in third video speech released ahead of China’s plenary session
  • He also takes aim at media tycoon Jimmy Lai, pointing out prominent opposition supporter is a British citizen, and questioning his cause

Topic |   Leung Chun-ying
Tony CheungGary Cheung
Tony Cheung and Gary Cheung

Updated: 5:57pm, 4 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung has released his third video speech in a week. Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung has released his third video speech in a week.
Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung has released his third video speech in a week.
READ FULL ARTICLE