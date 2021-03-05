The Legco chamber in Tamar. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong electoral reforms: aspiring candidates for city’s next Legislative Council polls will need establishment’s blessing to run
- Senior Chinese official confirms the looming rules change at Beijing meeting where drastic overhaul of city’s electoral system is being discussed
- The coming changes will necessitate amending Annexes I and II of the Basic Law, National People’s Congress Standing Committee vice-chairman says
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
