The Legco chamber in Tamar. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong electoral reforms: aspiring candidates for city’s next Legislative Council polls will need establishment’s blessing to run

  • Senior Chinese official confirms the looming rules change at Beijing meeting where drastic overhaul of city’s electoral system is being discussed
  • The coming changes will necessitate amending Annexes I and II of the Basic Law, National People’s Congress Standing Committee vice-chairman says

Tony Cheung
Updated: 5:03pm, 5 Mar, 2021

