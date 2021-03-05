Delegates help former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa (centre) after he fell following the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AP
Former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa unhurt after taking tumble leaving at the end of Chinese legislature meeting
- City’s former chief executive fell as he was leaving stage after opening of the plenary session of National People’s Congress
- The 83-year-old was helped back to his feet by other delegates and did not need treatment
