Hong Kong voters queue up at a polling station to wait for their turn to cast ballots in the first legislative elections in 1998. Photo: Reuters
A look at Hong Kong elections and political reforms over two decades
- As major changes for city’s electoral system loom, we track major shifts and amendments to the legislature and the chief executive race through the decades
- Committee that picks city’s leader expected to be enlarged by 300 voters, while Legco may increase to 90 seats
