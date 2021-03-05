Past bids to reform Hong Kong’s political system stemmed from within the city itself, but this time, Beijing is taking the lead. Photo: AFP Past bids to reform Hong Kong’s political system stemmed from within the city itself, but this time, Beijing is taking the lead. Photo: AFP
How Beijing is now taking the lead in overhaul of Hong Kong’s election systems

  • In past attempts to reform election processes, city’s leader acted first by approaching Beijing
  • Critics say proposals of drastic change go against promise of universal suffrage in Basic Law

Jeffie LamLilian Cheng
Jeffie Lam and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 7:44pm, 5 Mar, 2021

