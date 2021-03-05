The policy changes were presented to the British parliament on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | Penniless Hong Kong BN(O) visa holders in Britain could be given financial aid under modified immigration policy
- Home Office announces changes to immigration rules, allowing a person on a BN(O) visa to apply for a change of conditions to gain access to public funds
- It will also allow access to funds if a BN(O) holder can provide ‘compelling’ reasons that a child is at risk due to a parent earning very low income
