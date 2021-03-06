State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that Washington was conferring with allies to “speak with one voice” in condemning China’s abuses, including the “repression” in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
US calls China’s planned electoral changes in Hong Kong a ‘direct attack’ on the city’s autonomy
- ‘If implemented, these measures would drastically undermine Hong Kong democratic institutions,’ State Department spokesman says
- Biden administration intends to harness ‘collective action’ against Beijing for rights abuses, he adds
