Former chief secretary Henry Tang has said the looming overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system will not eliminate opposition voices. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Pan-democrats won’t ‘disappear’ from Hong Kong politics after election overhaul, former chief secretary predicts after meeting with vice-premier in Beijing

  • But while arguing there will be room for moderate opposition voices, Henry Tang also questioned if true patriots could oppose the Communist Party’s rule
  • At two-hour meeting, Han Zheng urged members of pro-establishment camp to help explain looming changes to residents, called for zero coronavirus infections

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Tony Cheung
Updated: 2:52pm, 6 Mar, 2021

