CY Leung has defended Beijing’s plans to overhaul Hong Kong’s electoral system. Photo: Winson Wong
Overhauling Hong Kong’s electoral system could pave the way for universal suffrage, says former city leader CY Leung
- New powers for Election Committee will make for less disharmony between executive and Legco, Leung says
- Beijing has said ‘enough is enough’ when it comes to those it deems a threat to national security, he adds
