CY Leung has defended Beijing’s plans to overhaul Hong Kong’s electoral system. Photo: Winson Wong
Leung Chun-ying
Hong Kong /  Politics

Overhauling Hong Kong’s electoral system could pave the way for universal suffrage, says former city leader CY Leung

  • New powers for Election Committee will make for less disharmony between executive and Legco, Leung says
  • Beijing has said ‘enough is enough’ when it comes to those it deems a threat to national security, he adds

Gary Cheung
Updated: 8:53pm, 6 Mar, 2021

