Two pro-Beijing heavyweights have predicted that a new committee to vet the patriotism of political candidates will have new investigative powers. Photo: Bloomberg
Committee to vet Hong Kong candidates for office is likely to have ‘independent investigative’ powers to ensure patriotism, pro-Beijing heavyweights say
- Former secretary for justice Elsie Leung says a ‘higher-level’ vetting mechanism is needed, one with the ability to scrutinise would-be office holders’ acts throughout their tenure in public life
- The civil servants currently tasked with validating the candidacies of election hopefuls might not have the ‘political ability’ to make the correct call, Leung says
Topic | Hong Kong political reform
