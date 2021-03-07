Two pro-Beijing heavyweights have predicted that a new committee to vet the patriotism of political candidates will have new investigative powers. Photo: Bloomberg Two pro-Beijing heavyweights have predicted that a new committee to vet the patriotism of political candidates will have new investigative powers. Photo: Bloomberg
Two pro-Beijing heavyweights have predicted that a new committee to vet the patriotism of political candidates will have new investigative powers. Photo: Bloomberg
Committee to vet Hong Kong candidates for office is likely to have ‘independent investigative’ powers to ensure patriotism, pro-Beijing heavyweights say

  • Former secretary for justice Elsie Leung says a ‘higher-level’ vetting mechanism is needed, one with the ability to scrutinise would-be office holders’ acts throughout their tenure in public life
  • The civil servants currently tasked with validating the candidacies of election hopefuls might not have the ‘political ability’ to make the correct call, Leung says

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 1:30pm, 7 Mar, 2021

