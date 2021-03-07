A top Beijing official has described the central government’s plans to overhaul Hong Kong’s electoral system as a ‘battle’ to defend rule of law. Photo: Xinhua
Vice-premier describes Hong Kong electoral overhaul as a ‘battle’ against subversion during meeting in Beijing
- Attendees at the meeting say Vice-Premier Han Zheng made a case for the necessity of the changes to avoid a repeat of the social unrest of 2019
- ‘Han also said this is a battle to defend Hong Kong’s legal systems and the rule of law,’ National People’s Congress delegate Wong Yuk-shan says
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
