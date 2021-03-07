Tammy Tam

Tammy Tam is the South China Morning Post's Editor-in-Chief and is responsible for its editorial direction, strategic development and newsroom operations. She is a Board Member of the World Editors Forum, the leading network for news editors that focuses on the future of quality journalism, newsroom transformation and defending press freedom. Tammy is also the Vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong News Executives' Association. Prior to joining SCMP, Tammy spent 20 years in the television industry in leadership roles managing editorial teams and corporate development strategies.