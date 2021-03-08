Under the biggest shake-up to Hong Kong’s elections since its return to China in 1997, the rules of two major political races will be rewritten, but many details remain unknown. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen Under the biggest shake-up to Hong Kong’s elections since its return to China in 1997, the rules of two major political races will be rewritten, but many details remain unknown. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Here’s everything we know – and don’t know – about Hong Kong’s proposed electoral overhaul

  • Under the biggest shake-up to Hong Kong’s elections since its return to China in 1997, the rules of two major political races will be rewritten
  • But while officials gathering in Beijing for the annual ‘two sessions’ have outlined the broad strokes of the changes, many details remain unknown

Natalie Wong
Updated: 8:28am, 8 Mar, 2021

