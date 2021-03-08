Chief Executive Carrie Lam spoke to reporters about the looming changes for Hong Kong’s electoral system on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang Chief Executive Carrie Lam spoke to reporters about the looming changes for Hong Kong’s electoral system on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chief Executive Carrie Lam spoke to reporters about the looming changes for Hong Kong’s electoral system on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Carrie Lam pledges ‘intensive’ drive to explain Beijing’s election overhaul to Hong Kong residents, rules out public consultation

  • Speaking a day after meeting with Vice-Premier Han Zheng, city leader also sidesteps questions about a possible second term
  • Expected changes include a new nominating process that will put would-be opposition candidacies at the mercy of establishment-dominated Election Committee

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 12:57pm, 8 Mar, 2021

