Chief Executive Carrie Lam spoke to reporters about the looming changes for Hong Kong’s electoral system on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Carrie Lam pledges ‘intensive’ drive to explain Beijing’s election overhaul to Hong Kong residents, rules out public consultation
- Speaking a day after meeting with Vice-Premier Han Zheng, city leader also sidesteps questions about a possible second term
- Expected changes include a new nominating process that will put would-be opposition candidacies at the mercy of establishment-dominated Election Committee
Topic | Hong Kong politics
