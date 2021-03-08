Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, delivers a speech at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing to use ‘combination punches’ when it comes to overhauling Hong Kong electoral system, says top Chinese official
- Chairman of NPC Standing Committee Li Zhanshu makes remark while delivering his work report during annual parliamentary session
- Move aimed at safeguarding constitutional order and combating those who want ‘Hong Kong independence’
