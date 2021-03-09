Almost all of the city’s civil servants have declared their allegiance. Photo: Nora Tam Almost all of the city’s civil servants have declared their allegiance. Photo: Nora Tam
Almost all of the city’s civil servants have declared their allegiance. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

About 200 Hong Kong civil servants face dismissal for refusing to pledge allegiance to city and mini-constitution

  • Civil service chief Patrick Nip reveals procedures have been completed and his bureau received declarations from city’s 180,000 public sector workers
  • Nip says the government will lose faith in those who cannot accept such basic responsibilities as signing the declaration

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 12:45am, 9 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Almost all of the city’s civil servants have declared their allegiance. Photo: Nora Tam Almost all of the city’s civil servants have declared their allegiance. Photo: Nora Tam
Almost all of the city’s civil servants have declared their allegiance. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE