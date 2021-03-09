Former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa. Photo: Edmond So Former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa. Photo: Edmond So
Former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa. Photo: Edmond So
Former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa urges pro-establishment camp to stand on its own feet after electoral system overhaul

  • Former chief executive says Beijing is well aware of the existence of vested interests in the city and will handle proposed changes properly
  • Tung also stresses Hong Kong should not copy the model of Western democracy as such a move ‘would do more harm than good’

Gary Cheung
Updated: 2:46am, 9 Mar, 2021

