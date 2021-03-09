Ted Hui fled Hong Kong while awaiting trial in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Fugitive former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui reveals move to Australia, thanks authorities for waiving Covid-19 entry curbs
- Hui says he is in Australia on a tourist visa, expresses gratitude to the authorities for facilitating his arrival
- He fled Hong Kong late last year while out on bail awaiting trial on charges tied to the city’s 2019 anti-government protests
