Ted Hui fled Hong Kong while awaiting trial in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee Ted Hui fled Hong Kong while awaiting trial in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Fugitive former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui reveals move to Australia, thanks authorities for waiving Covid-19 entry curbs

  • Hui says he is in Australia on a tourist visa, expresses gratitude to the authorities for facilitating his arrival
  • He fled Hong Kong late last year while out on bail awaiting trial on charges tied to the city’s 2019 anti-government protests

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 10:15am, 9 Mar, 2021

