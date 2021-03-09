League of Social Democrats secretary general Avery Ng is led away by Hong Kong police on Tuesday morning. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest League of Social Democrats secretary general over alleged assault outside Jimmy Lai bail hearing last month
- The opposition activist, known for once hurling a tuna sandwich at former city leader CY Leung, posted video of his arrest to Facebook on Tuesday morning
- The February 1 incident was captured in a YouTube video uploaded by establishment supporter and alleged victim Johnny Tam Ming-kei, aka ‘Johnny Patriotic’
Topic | Crime
League of Social Democrats secretary general Avery Ng is led away by Hong Kong police on Tuesday morning. Photo: Facebook