Pro-establishment heavyweights have conceded it is ‘inevitable’ some Hongkongers will be disappointed over the elections overhaul. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s pro-establishment heavyweights push elections overhaul on eve of endorsement, call it key to rebuilding Beijing’s trust
- ‘Atmosphere will be more conducive for political reform discussions’ once government confident ‘loopholes’ closed, Executive Councillor Ronny Tong says
- Standing Committee delegate Tam Yiu-chung says Occupy Central began process of damaging trust, but majority of residents now ready for change
