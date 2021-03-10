Pro-establishment heavyweights have conceded it is ‘inevitable’ some Hongkongers will be disappointed over the elections overhaul. Photo: Sam Tsang Pro-establishment heavyweights have conceded it is ‘inevitable’ some Hongkongers will be disappointed over the elections overhaul. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pro-establishment heavyweights have conceded it is ‘inevitable’ some Hongkongers will be disappointed over the elections overhaul. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s pro-establishment heavyweights push elections overhaul on eve of endorsement, call it key to rebuilding Beijing’s trust

  • ‘Atmosphere will be more conducive for political reform discussions’ once government confident ‘loopholes’ closed, Executive Councillor Ronny Tong says
  • Standing Committee delegate Tam Yiu-chung says Occupy Central began process of damaging trust, but majority of residents now ready for change

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:31pm, 10 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-establishment heavyweights have conceded it is ‘inevitable’ some Hongkongers will be disappointed over the elections overhaul. Photo: Sam Tsang Pro-establishment heavyweights have conceded it is ‘inevitable’ some Hongkongers will be disappointed over the elections overhaul. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pro-establishment heavyweights have conceded it is ‘inevitable’ some Hongkongers will be disappointed over the elections overhaul. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE