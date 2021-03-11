Space-starved Hong Kong has suffered from a shortage of housing for decades. Photo: Shutterstock
Handed more political firepower, can Beijing-friendly lawmakers crack Hong Kong’s housing crisis?
- The central government has signalled it expects the pro-establishment camp to deliver solutions to one of the city’s thorniest social problems after the election overhaul
- But politicians and government advisers warn the changes could also lead to a legislature adrift from public opinion and a strong-willed leader will be needed to overcome one-sided interests
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Space-starved Hong Kong has suffered from a shortage of housing for decades. Photo: Shutterstock