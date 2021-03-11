Zhang Xiaoming, of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, is one of three top officials expected to meet local business and political leaders next week. Photo: Simon Song
Elections reform: top Beijing officials to meet Hong Kong business, political leaders to seek feedback on overhaul, sources say
- Government sources say the meetings will be presided over by Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office deputy directors Zhang Xiaoming, Song Zhe and Huang Liuquan
- China’s top legislative body to take up Basic Law amendments next month, so officials ‘need to work quickly to solicit feedback before that’, source says
