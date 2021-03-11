The Chinese and Hong Kong flags fly on masts outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA The Chinese and Hong Kong flags fly on masts outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
The Chinese and Hong Kong flags fly on masts outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
Chinese legislature backs changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam voices ‘staunch support’ for biggest overhaul of the city’s political landscape since the handover
  • While ‘patriots’ will be placed at the core of governing, one is not required to love the Communist Party, she says

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony CheungLilian Cheng
Tony Cheung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 9:53pm, 11 Mar, 2021

