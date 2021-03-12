Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press at government headquarters on Thursday. Photo: AFP Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press at government headquarters on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press at government headquarters on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Will democracy have a chance in Hong Kong after Beijing’s sweeping electoral reform?

  • Pro-establishment camp says overhaul was urgently needed, only way out of city’s political stalemate
  • Opposition camp says host of new controls makes it meaningless to contest elections in future

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Jeffie LamGary Cheung
Jeffie Lam and Gary Cheung

Updated: 9:28am, 12 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press at government headquarters on Thursday. Photo: AFP Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press at government headquarters on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press at government headquarters on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE