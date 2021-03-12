Hongkongers can expect big changes to the city’s electoral system. Photo: Bloomberg Hongkongers can expect big changes to the city’s electoral system. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong social welfare sector worried overhaul of electoral system will muffle its voice on policy advocacy for needy

  • Changes in composition of Election Committee sectors raises concerns among social workers that their 60 seats will be cut
  • Social welfare was one of six subsectors in which the opposition camp captured all seats on 2016 committee that picked the chief executive

12 Mar, 2021

