Zhang Xiaoming, of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, on Friday compared the electoral overhaul to ‘minimally invasive surgery’. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s electoral overhaul will not block opposition as there are also patriots among pan-democrats, Beijing official says
- Legitimacy of Legislative Council can be boosted by presence of opposition camp, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office deputy director says
- Sweeping reforms will leave ‘small wounds but allow us to dig deep’, Zhang Xiaoming says, comparing overhaul to ‘minimally invasive surgery’
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
