Zhang Xiaoming, of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, on Friday compared the electoral overhaul to ‘minimally invasive surgery’. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s electoral overhaul will not block opposition as there are also patriots among pan-democrats, Beijing official says

  • Legitimacy of Legislative Council can be boosted by presence of opposition camp, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office deputy director says
  • Sweeping reforms will leave ‘small wounds but allow us to dig deep’, Zhang Xiaoming says, comparing overhaul to ‘minimally invasive surgery’

Tony Cheung , Jeffie Lam and Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:58am, 12 Mar, 2021

Zhang Xiaoming, of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, on Friday compared the electoral overhaul to ‘minimally invasive surgery’. Photo: Reuters
