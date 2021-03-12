Former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa speaks during a web seminar organised by his think tank, Our Hong Kong Foundation, on Friday. Photo: Facebook Former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa speaks during a web seminar organised by his think tank, Our Hong Kong Foundation, on Friday. Photo: Facebook
Former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa speaks during a web seminar organised by his think tank, Our Hong Kong Foundation, on Friday. Photo: Facebook
Overhaul of Hong Kong elections not aimed at shutting out opposition voices, former city leader says

  • Larger legislature will create more space for participation and discussion, argues Tung Chee-hwa
  • Former leader Leung Chun-ying also backs changes, saying greater role of Election Committee will reduce strife

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 7:03pm, 12 Mar, 2021

