Hong Kong’s economic, cultural and education policies could also be in line for a revamp. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong electoral overhaul will not shut out all opposition activists, top Beijing official says
- Zhang Xiaoming describes sweeping reform as ‘minimally invasive surgery’ involving deep digging into small wound with promise of speedy recovery
- Deputy director of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office also says there are ‘patriots’ among the pan-democrats who can still run for elections
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
