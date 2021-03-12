Hong Kong’s economic, cultural and education policies could also be in line for a revamp. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s economic, cultural and education policies could also be in line for a revamp. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong electoral overhaul will not shut out all opposition activists, top Beijing official says

  • Zhang Xiaoming describes sweeping reform as ‘minimally invasive surgery’ involving deep digging into small wound with promise of speedy recovery
  • Deputy director of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office also says there are ‘patriots’ among the pan-democrats who can still run for elections

Tony Cheung , Natalie Wong and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 9:43pm, 12 Mar, 2021

