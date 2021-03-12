Jat Sew-tong, the former head of a police oversight body, has said that only ‘substantial evidence’ of wrongdoing should be enough to bar candidates from office. Photo: Edward Wong Jat Sew-tong, the former head of a police oversight body, has said that only ‘substantial evidence’ of wrongdoing should be enough to bar candidates from office. Photo: Edward Wong
Pro-establishment figure says ‘sincere’ pledge of allegiance to Hong Kong should suffice for vetting, others call for national security police to get involved

  • Jat Sew-tong, who once led the Independent Police Complaints Council, is among the more liberal voices within the bloc calling for objective criteria to guide a new Beijing-mandated vetting committee
  • Others in the camp, meanwhile, have offered their visions for a more muscular body to verify would-be candidates’ loyalty

Natalie Wong
Updated: 9:02pm, 12 Mar, 2021

