A coming overhaul will mean only ‘patriots’ can govern Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters A coming overhaul will mean only ‘patriots’ can govern Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections reform: opposition can still offer ‘rational, fact-based criticisms’ while running for office, justice secretary says

  • Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says revamp aims to stop people who seriously undermine the country’s interests by entering political system
  • British foreign secretary says London now considers Beijing to be in a state of ongoing non-compliance with the Sino-British Joint Declaration

Natalie Wong
Updated: 7:53pm, 13 Mar, 2021

