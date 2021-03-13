A coming overhaul will mean only ‘patriots’ can govern Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong elections reform: opposition can still offer ‘rational, fact-based criticisms’ while running for office, justice secretary says
- Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says revamp aims to stop people who seriously undermine the country’s interests by entering political system
- British foreign secretary says London now considers Beijing to be in a state of ongoing non-compliance with the Sino-British Joint Declaration
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
