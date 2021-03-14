The Legislative Council is to be expanded to 90 seats. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong electoral reform: Beijing could cut number of directly elected seats in Legislative Council to 20
- Ratio of geographical seats in revamped 90-member Legco expected to be one of the major issues to be discussed by top Beijing official in consultations
- Three sources say Chinese leadership is inclined towards giving 40 seats to lawmakers returned from Election Committee that picks city’s leader
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
