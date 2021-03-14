The Legislative Council is to be expanded to 90 seats. Photo: Nora Tam The Legislative Council is to be expanded to 90 seats. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong electoral reform: Beijing could cut number of directly elected seats in Legislative Council to 20

  • Ratio of geographical seats in revamped 90-member Legco expected to be one of the major issues to be discussed by top Beijing official in consultations
  • Three sources say Chinese leadership is inclined towards giving 40 seats to lawmakers returned from Election Committee that picks city’s leader

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Natalie WongTony Cheung
Natalie Wong and Tony Cheung

Updated: 2:08am, 14 Mar, 2021

