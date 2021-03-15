Gordon Wu, chairman of Hopewell Holdings, blames stagnancy in Hong Kong on its local leadership. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Fix Hongkongers’ livelihood and housing woes and all will be well, tycoon Gordon Wu tells city’s leaders
- Outspoken billionaire says Hong Kong will remain hard to run if key problems aren’t addressed
- City has been ‘stuck for years’ because leaders weren’t firm in rejecting opposition to their plans
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Gordon Wu, chairman of Hopewell Holdings, blames stagnancy in Hong Kong on its local leadership. Photo: Jonathan Wong