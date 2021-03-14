The National People’s Congress approved a resolution on March 11 authorising its standing committee to flesh out the details of reforms to Hong Kong’s elections system. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong elections reform: Beijing to reveal detailed plan for overhaul so changes to local laws can be completed ‘by May’
- Apex of China’s legislature to lay out the specifics for reform before the summer, with city leader election only a year away, Tam Yiu-chung says
- Beijing determined to move ahead with changes despite the prospect of international criticism, the member of China’s top legislative body adds
