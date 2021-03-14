Central government reforms to Hong Kong’s elections system aim to end the chaos witnessed in the city over recent years, Paul Chan says. Photo: Winson Wong Central government reforms to Hong Kong’s elections system aim to end the chaos witnessed in the city over recent years, Paul Chan says. Photo: Winson Wong
Central government reforms to Hong Kong’s elections system aim to end the chaos witnessed in the city over recent years, Paul Chan says. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections reform: Beijing shake-up designed to stop separatist and foreign forces infiltrating city’s administration, top official says

  • Finance chief Paul Chan says the changes are needed for ‘rectifying the deficiencies and plugging the loopholes’ of the current electoral frameworks
  • Beijing is forging ahead with reforming Hong Kong’s legislature and the Election Committee that selects the city’s chief executive

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 6:35pm, 14 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Central government reforms to Hong Kong’s elections system aim to end the chaos witnessed in the city over recent years, Paul Chan says. Photo: Winson Wong Central government reforms to Hong Kong’s elections system aim to end the chaos witnessed in the city over recent years, Paul Chan says. Photo: Winson Wong
Central government reforms to Hong Kong’s elections system aim to end the chaos witnessed in the city over recent years, Paul Chan says. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE