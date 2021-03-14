Central government reforms to Hong Kong’s elections system aim to end the chaos witnessed in the city over recent years, Paul Chan says. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong elections reform: Beijing shake-up designed to stop separatist and foreign forces infiltrating city’s administration, top official says
- Finance chief Paul Chan says the changes are needed for ‘rectifying the deficiencies and plugging the loopholes’ of the current electoral frameworks
- Beijing is forging ahead with reforming Hong Kong’s legislature and the Election Committee that selects the city’s chief executive
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
